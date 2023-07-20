Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) PT Raised to $20.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CRDO. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO opened at $16.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.36 and a beta of 2.06. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 280,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,807,191.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at $43,390,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 37,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $633,155.55. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 280,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,191.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,896,331 shares of company stock worth $47,017,985. Corporate insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after buying an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,349,000 after buying an additional 5,029,051 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth $29,508,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 712.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,509,000 after buying an additional 2,591,741 shares during the period. 51.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

