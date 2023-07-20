Crestone Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Crestone Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 107,618 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.61. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

