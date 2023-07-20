Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Toast by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond bought a new stake in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast stock opened at $22.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.75. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.19.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. Toast had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $1,497,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,425.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $1,497,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,425.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $31,390.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 373,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,300,402.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,891,232 shares of company stock valued at $63,060,860. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

