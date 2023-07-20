Crestone Asset Management LLC Has $14.48 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,599 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $14,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 912.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $351,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF stock opened at $49.70 on Thursday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.1844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

