Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 3,202 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF)

Crestone Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMXF. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 1,951.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ EMXF opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $38.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.88.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2427 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.