Crestone Asset Management LLC Sells 39,283 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Crestone Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for 6.3% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crestone Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $29,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,373,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,632,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374,338 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 891.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,049,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237,924 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,822,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,979,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,250 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $50.49 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

