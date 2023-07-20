Crestone Asset Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Crestone Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 54.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 149,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after acquiring an additional 52,586 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 90,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $442,083,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1,107.5% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 47,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 43,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNK stock opened at $92.62 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $98.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.70.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

