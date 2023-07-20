Critical Contrast: Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) versus Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) and Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Aclarion’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $1.77 million 530.23 -$129.87 million ($4.66) -4.67 Aclarion $60,000.00 88.78 -$7.07 million N/A N/A

Aclarion has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viridian Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

2.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Aclarion shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viridian Therapeutics and Aclarion, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 12 0 3.00 Aclarion 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $45.20, indicating a potential upside of 107.72%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Aclarion.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Aclarion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -10,419.10% -89.08% -48.13% Aclarion -8,058.64% -361.06% -255.59%

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aclarion has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viridian Therapeutics beats Aclarion on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-002 and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED. It also provides VRDN-004, a discovery-stage therapeutic antibody program for rare disease; and VRDN-005 and VRDN-006, a preclinical program for autoimmune disease. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Aclarion

Aclarion, Inc., a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software. The company was formerly known as Nocimed, Inc. and changed its name to Aclarion, Inc. in December 2021. Aclarion, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.

