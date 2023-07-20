Cronos (CRO) Reaches Market Cap of $1.50 Billion

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 19th. Cronos has a total market cap of $1.50 billion and $10.41 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can now be bought for $0.0595 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

