Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Short Interest Update

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,310,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 15.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 493,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. William Blair started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 323.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 103.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 36,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $779,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $2,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCRN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.80. 379,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,561. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $20.35 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.71.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $622.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

See Also

