CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

CrossFirst Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFB opened at $11.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $14.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The firm has a market cap of $560.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrossFirst Bankshares

In other news, Director James W. Kuykendall acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 58,201 shares in the company, valued at $552,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Michael John Daley acquired 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $97,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 30.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 500,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after purchasing an additional 117,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,184,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,890,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,799,000 after purchasing an additional 403,220 shares during the last quarter. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

