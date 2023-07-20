Crypterium Market Capitalization Achieves $5.19 Million (CRPT)

Crypterium (CRPT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. In the last week, Crypterium has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One Crypterium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0545 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Crypterium has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $488,770.19 worth of Crypterium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypterium Profile

Crypterium’s launch date was September 27th, 2020. Crypterium’s total supply is 95,215,074 tokens. The official message board for Crypterium is medium.com/crypterium. The official website for Crypterium is crypterium.com. The Reddit community for Crypterium is https://reddit.com/r/crypterium_com. Crypterium’s official Twitter account is @crypterium and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypterium is a cryptobank platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide an instant processing engine for both fiat and crypto based currency transactions while enabling inter-changeability between the two. Furthermore, an app will be available for download to Android and IOS operation systems.

The Crypterium token (CRPT) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange within the platform, a utility token intended for usage in any b2b/b2c products with different mechanics. Most often, the token works as a loyalty tool. Basically, CRPT was intended for meeting the Crypterium service needs. However, as the token’s popularity was growing, its application sphere expanded. Today, CRPT is developing as an ecosystem.”

Buying and Selling Crypterium

