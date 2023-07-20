Csenge Advisory Group Has $617,000 Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $395.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $333.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.82. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.00 and a 52-week high of $411.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

