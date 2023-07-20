Csenge Advisory Group Has $674,000 Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIT. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $146.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.06 and a 12 month high of $150.07.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. Research analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

