Csenge Advisory Group Has $817,000 Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 55.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $747.30 on Thursday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $503.12 and a 1 year high of $785.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $684.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $690.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

