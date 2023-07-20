Csenge Advisory Group Has $937,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,203 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 265.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

