Csenge Advisory Group Reduces Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

