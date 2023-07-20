Csenge Advisory Group Sells 10,871 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 20,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $108.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.62.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.