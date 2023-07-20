CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Short Interest Update

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $154.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.00. CSI Compressco has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $1.50.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $91.37 million for the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on CSI Compressco in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSI Compressco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.86% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

