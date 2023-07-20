CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49, Yahoo Finance reports. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,590,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,871,000. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a market cap of $68.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CSX by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 72,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 1,265,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,878,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in CSX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,032,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,776,000 after buying an additional 227,810 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in CSX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

