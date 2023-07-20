Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 634.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795,480 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.47% of Cummins worth $496,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $209,079,000,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $258.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.87. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.34 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins Cuts Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 35.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $253.33.

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.