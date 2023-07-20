Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Holdings Lifted by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 642,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.28% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 145,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 44,174 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Jodie W. Mclean sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,099.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $25,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,717,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,824,634.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.84. 200,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,371,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.63. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 20.99%. Cushman & Wakefield’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

