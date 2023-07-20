CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Insider Sells $248,591.07 in Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAYGet Free Report) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $248,591.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $171,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $177,471.84.
  • On Thursday, May 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,749 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $197,480.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,504. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $21,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3,439.1% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $5,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. BTIG Research increased their target price on CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

