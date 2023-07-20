CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 9,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.3 %
CBAY opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $12.33.
CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of CymaBay Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
