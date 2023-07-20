D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,327.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $127.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 1.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.01 and a 1 year high of $130.45.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,000 shares of company stock worth $14,207,660 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DHI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $131.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.34.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.