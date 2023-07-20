D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $132.30 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 1113780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.85.

The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,813,938.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 40,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $4,486,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,498.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 32,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $3,769,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,813,938.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,207,660. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

