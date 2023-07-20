D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $132.30 and last traded at $124.43, with a volume of 1113780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.85.
The construction company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.34.
Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after purchasing an additional 406,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,817,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,522,127,000 after purchasing an additional 194,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,712,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,339,558,000 after purchasing an additional 480,247 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,978,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883,719 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 208.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,903,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $882,779,000 after buying an additional 6,697,209 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Trading Down 1.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.
