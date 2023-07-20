DA Davidson Comments on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $44.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $359.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $169,339. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hancock Whitney

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,749,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,590,000 after acquiring an additional 121,798 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after acquiring an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after acquiring an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

