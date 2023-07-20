Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS) Shares Down 2.8%

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:WEBS – Get Free Report) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 280,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 425,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88.

Get Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,073,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $704,000. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares by 28.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 18,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth $550,000.

About Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares

The Direxion Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares (WEBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ Internet Composite index. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of the largest and most liquid U.S. Internet companies. WEBS was launched on Nov 7, 2019 and is managed by Direxion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Dow Jones Internet Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.