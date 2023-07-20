Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DSKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the June 15th total of 102,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

OTCMKTS DSKIF remained flat at $29.00 on Thursday. 28 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560. Daiseki Co.,Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.54.

Get Daiseki Co.Ltd. alerts:

Daiseki Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Daiseki Co,Ltd. engages industrial waste treatment and resource recycling activities in Japan. The company is involved in the treatment and recycling of waste oil and sludge, as well as collection, transportation, treatment, and recycling of industrial waste. It also develops, produces, and sells Pane-roll and Daiseki Coat concrete release agents; Daiseki Pla-coat plastic release agents; and Daiseki Proof rustpoofing agents.

Receive News & Ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiseki Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.