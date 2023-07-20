Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.49

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Daiwa Securities Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Get Daiwa Securities Group alerts:

Daiwa Securities Group (OTCMKTS:DSEEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 7.36%.

Daiwa Securities Group Company Profile

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily operates as a securities broker-dealer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Asset Management, and Investment. The Retail segment offers products and services related to asset management, including equities, bonds, investment trusts, wrap account services, insurance, banking services, inheritance-related services, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Daiwa Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daiwa Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.