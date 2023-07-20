Dantai Capital Ltd Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Dantai Capital Ltd acquired a new position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000. JinkoSolar comprises about 2.5% of Dantai Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Dantai Capital Ltd owned about 0.08% of JinkoSolar as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JKS. HSBC boosted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

JinkoSolar Stock Performance

NYSE:JKS opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day moving average is $48.37. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $69.14.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. Research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

