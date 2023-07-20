Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) PT Raised to $120.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Datadog from $82.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Datadog from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.52.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $115.22 on Monday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of -426.74 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $481.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.29 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,775,593.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 24,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $2,718,752.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,623,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 922,199 shares of company stock valued at $86,272,373 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 25.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 9.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,137,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

