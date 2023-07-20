Davidson Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Davidson Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.9% of Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Davidson Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 528,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,236,000 after buying an additional 168,356 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 250,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,688,000 after buying an additional 89,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In related news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $16,472,801.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 354,203 shares of company stock worth $41,055,309. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $105.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $268.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.63.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.