Davis R M Inc. Invests $210,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 608 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Netflix by 16.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,706 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,470,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 46.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 92,847 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after buying an additional 29,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,017,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $477.59 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.10 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $212.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. New Street Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $330.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total transaction of $2,389,099.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86 shares in the company, valued at $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,579 shares of company stock valued at $34,023,766 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.