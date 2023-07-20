Davis R M Inc. Invests $231,000 in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Davis R M Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,823 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 241.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Price Performance

SAP stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $168.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.94. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $145.10.

SAP Cuts Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut SAP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on SAP from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

