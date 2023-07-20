Davis R M Inc. Sells 5,217 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Davis R M Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 40.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,217 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 110,566,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,032,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,737 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,914,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,454,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,396,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,736,000 after acquiring an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,762,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,822,000 after acquiring an additional 253,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,716,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,060 shares during the period.

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.33 and a one year high of $49.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1255 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

