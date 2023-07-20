De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $52.99

De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 52.99 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 40.05 ($0.52). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.55), with a volume of 820,117 shares changing hands.

De La Rue Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of £85.31 million, a P/E ratio of -161.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 52.93.

Insider Activity at De La Rue

In other De La Rue news, insider Clive Vacher sold 61,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £30,280.04 ($39,592.10). In related news, insider Clive Whiley bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, with a total value of £86,000 ($112,447.70). Also, insider Clive Vacher sold 61,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.64), for a total value of £30,280.04 ($39,592.10). 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About De La Rue

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The company offers printed banknotes, and polymer and security features.

