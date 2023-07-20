Deepwater Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC increased its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,364 shares during the quarter. Elastic comprises approximately 4.9% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deepwater Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Elastic worth $10,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 830.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,413,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938,975 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Elastic by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,910,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,538 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Elastic by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 877,988 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $40,308,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Elastic by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 904,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,587,000 after acquiring an additional 277,481 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $76.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,511,301.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,235 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.41, for a total value of $157,366.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,511,301.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $84,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,080.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 347,694 shares of company stock valued at $24,304,477 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.