Deepwater Asset Management LLC Invests $10.76 Million in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,260,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,000. NU comprises 5.1% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in NU by 166.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NU. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.10 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

NU Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NU stock opened at $7.59 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.39 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.25 and a beta of 1.19.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

