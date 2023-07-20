Deepwater Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Deepwater Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises approximately 5.8% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $12,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 33,210 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.3% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after buying an additional 12,106 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.32, for a total transaction of $3,086,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,811,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock worth $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $152.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.48, a PEG ratio of 49.78 and a beta of 0.95. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.88.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

