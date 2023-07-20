Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Short Interest Up 23.1% in June

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 7,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 793,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.6 days. Currently, 21.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Definitive Healthcare

In related news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of Definitive Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,743,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period.

Shares of DH opened at $11.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.16, a P/E/G ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $8.71 and a 12-month high of $30.11.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.