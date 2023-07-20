Del Sette Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of VUG traded down $2.76 on Thursday, hitting $290.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.22. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

