Del Sette Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up about 1.1% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truadvice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,163,000,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 95,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.24.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,133,019.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 98,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,001. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $38.94 and a 1-year high of $84.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.59.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.97. The company had revenue of $100.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.33 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 516.43% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

