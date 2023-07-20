Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of VFL stock opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $145,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund by 15.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $178,000. 33.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes.

