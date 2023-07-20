Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Releases Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 16.72%.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.21. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.

Get Destiny Media Technologies alerts:

About Destiny Media Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Destiny Media Technologies Inc develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE that distributes promotional content, including broadcast quality audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content from music labels and artists to broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast and review the content; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.