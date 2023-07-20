Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Releases Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 16.72%.
Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.21. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.73.
About Destiny Media Technologies
