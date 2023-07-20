Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Price Target to GBX 865

Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 760 ($9.94) to GBX 865 ($11.31) in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Britvic from GBX 950 ($12.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.08) in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 900 ($11.77) to GBX 960 ($12.55) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BTVCY opened at $22.70 on Monday. Britvic has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.34.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

About Britvic

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Free Report)

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company offers its products under the 7UP, Aqua Libra, Ballygowan, Britvic, drench, Robinsons, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, The London Essence, Mathieu Teisseire, Mountain Dew, Pepsi MAX, Plenish, Purdey's, Rockstar, R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.