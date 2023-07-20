dForce USD Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One dForce USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003337 BTC on major exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $35.29 million and approximately $696.73 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,479,787 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

