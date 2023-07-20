Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 38,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $517,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,005,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of DHIL stock traded down $1.90 on Wednesday, hitting $181.20. 8,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,772. The firm has a market cap of $538.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.95. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.54.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.99 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 24.02%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

