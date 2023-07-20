DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Short Interest Up 21.9% in June

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 450,400 shares, an increase of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 369,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,504.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Get DiaSorin alerts:

DiaSorin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $96.00 during trading hours on Thursday. DiaSorin has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $147.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.56.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.