Dillon & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,822 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Toro by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTC. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Toro in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of Toro stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.64. The company had a trading volume of 73,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $80.44 and a 12-month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.56.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

